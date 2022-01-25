Aaron Rodgers: I’ll be “sensitive” to Davante Adams, others making decisions on their futures

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after Saturday night’s loss to the 49ers that he is going to take some time before making any decisions about his playing future and he gave some sense of how much time he’ll be taking.

During a Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he would take into account the team’s need to start planning for the offseason along with teammates like wide receiver Davante Adams who are going to make decisions about their own futures. Adams just finished the final year of his contract and is a franchise tag candidate whose feelings about sticking in Green Bay would likely be affected by the quarterback’s plans.

“I’d like to be respectful of the organization,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “One decision that will be upcoming will be obviously Davante and his future with the team. There still is this thing called a franchise tag, which I don’t think ’17’ wants the franchise. I think that should be enough time to make a decision by then. I don’t want to put myself on a specific date, but I do want to be sensitive to Davante and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures. To drag it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization and to those guys, and that 100 percent will not happen.”

Teams can start using the franchise tag on February 22 and the deadline to issue them is March 8. Free agency and the new league year get underway on March 16.