Andy Reid: Ja’Marr Chase is the complete package

When the Chiefs lost to the Bengals in the regular season earlier this month, Ja'Marr Chase torched Kansas City’s defense.

The rookie receiver finished the game with 11 receptions on 12 targets for 266 yards with three touchdowns. He had a 72-yard score, a 69-yard score, and a 30-yard catch on third-and-27 in the fourth quarter that helps set up the Bengals for a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Chase’s performance may have been nightmare fuel for the Chiefs. But it’s not like that game was out of character, as Chase finished his rookie season finished with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“He’s a good receiver. He knows how to set up routes, especially for a young guy,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in his Monday press conference. “Then he’s strong when he gets the ball in his hands. He’s got great core strength and lower body strength, and quick feet to go with it. So, he’s the complete package. He’s one of those guys that isn’t 6-foot-4 but plays like he’s 6-foot-4. He’s got great range.”

The Chiefs have to do a better job of containing Chase in this second meting. But like everyone else this season, they could have trouble doing so — especially if safety Tyrann Mathieu remains in concussion protocol.