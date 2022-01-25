Antonio Brown ponders litigation against the Buccaneers

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2022, 6:58 PM EST
The Buccaneers are done with Antonio Brown. Antonio Brown may not be done with the Buccaneers.

In an interview debuting tonight on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Brown’s attorney suggests that litigation could be coming against the team.

The possibility arose after Brown told Gumbel that the Buccaneers “tried to make an agreement with me to give me $200,000 to go to the crazy house so these guys could look like they know what they’re talking about.”

Attorney Sean Burstyn explained that the team offered Brown the payment to “basically sit on the sidelines, go on some list– and commit himself to some form of intensive mental health treatment. And we were specifically told, in writing, by the General Manager, twice, ‘Don’t spin this any other way.'”

Gumbel asked Burstyn whether he’s suggesting that a defamation lawsuit is possible.

“Defamation comes to mind,” Burstyn said.

How much would he wan

“A whole lotta money,” Burstyn told Gumbel. “A whole lot. It’s totally disrespect, man. You know, it’s — mental health is an important key in the world, so to drag people along and play on people’s mental health, you know, it’s unfair and unfortunate.”

Litigation, particularly a defamation lawsuit, would be a major mistake, in my opinion. Because a defamation case seeks damages for the impact of a lie on the plaintiff’s reputation, the plaintiff’s pre-existing reputation becomes critical to the analysis. Brown’s pre-existing reputation was, to put it mildly, not good.

Everything he ever did would become fair game. And the effort to delve into those issues via sworn deposition testimony would subject Brown to the possibility of lying under oath, given that (based on the lawsuits filed against him) he isn’t a stellar witness.

Meanwhile, rattling the litigation saber won’t make it any easier for Brown to find a new employer. That’s just the basic reality of the situation, in a closed shop like the NFL.

But Burstyn gets his name mentioned in reports like this one, which gives him a very real temptation to nudge Brown toward suing, even if suing may not be in Brown’s best interests. His best play at this point may be to keep his head low and his mouth shut.

He’s currently doing neither, and it won’t help him get back in the NFL.

30 responses to “Antonio Brown ponders litigation against the Buccaneers

  1. Who ran off the field without his jersey on? Who violated curfew and snuck a hooker who licks toilet seats into his room before a game? Hmm.

  2. He’d win, Bruce Arians messed this up as an employer royally and AB has every legal leg to stand on and discourse to use if he so chose.

  6. All you people screaming for him ‘to get help’ are total fools and suckers. There’s nothing wrong with him, this is just how he is. He’s been a total degenerate since college.

  12. I love reading about AB. Every story I ream makes my problems seem not a bad as I first thought they were.

  14. Pretty good legal advice coming from you Mr. Florio….his absolute best play would be to put this litigation idea behind him….and I almost could be aggravated with his lawyer siccing him onto this endeavor….but it occurs to me that in a few months he’ll realize that AB has not, nor will not ever pay him for his services.

  15. There’s whole little issue of forging a vaccination card. Just a federal offense. That’s all. He should seek help before compensation.

  17. If he tries to stiff his attorneys like he allegedly stiffed his chef his goose will be cooked.

  19. “Meanwhile, rattling the litigation saber won’t make it any easier for Brown to find a new employer. That’s just the basic reality of the situation, in a closed shop like the NFL.”

    Well said, now no one will even consider given him another chance.

  21. Problem with that is that they didn’t release it nor did they out right say he has mental issues, just want him to get evaluated. Defamation and slander is very hard to prove. And the problem with it on Antonio’s side is that he has a history of making self destructive moves. Example; going on IG Live during the police encounter due to the situation with the mother of his children, which did not go in his favor like he was hoping, in fact it made him look awful and had people questioning his decision making.

    Good luck.

  22. Defamation means you have to have some form of moral respect level to be tarnished. Antonio, you have nothing even remotely close to that. I can’t wait for this guy to be broke and out of our lives.

  23. I’m sure the Bucs will be more than willing to go to court and drain him out of money.

  24. This lawyer sounds like a piece of work. There probably aren’t many that would work with Brown, the way he doesn’t pay his debts.

  25. Defamation would be a bad idea for Antonio Brown because (unless the law has changed), a public person/celebrity must prove “malice” in order to win a defamation case.

  26. Wow …. birds of a feather there huh as seems the ambulance chasing lawyer is just as bad as his client upstairs ….n dude if the employer you just walked out on offered you 200 large to finally go git fixed n this you nix ??? … man talk about losing any sympathy you have left out there … enjoy the rest of your career in the football minor leagues n be careful of some DB trying to make a name for himself as he sees you coming n lines ya up nicely for a lights out n ouch …. or ya could have took the time to make your life and mind better and found possibly one more go around in the NFL as you can prove that you finally got some treatment or was strongly suggested to retire due to too many kicks on those upstairs tires !!.

  27. Does Brown’s attorney realize that he would be working this case Pro Bono? He’ll never get paid.

