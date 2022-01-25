Antonio Brown wants to play with Lamar Jackson, Lamar seems interested

Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown intends to play again in 2022. First, he needs to find a team willing to sign him.

Here’s a team he’s willing to sign with — the Baltimore Ravens.

Appearing on the I Am Athlete podcast, Brown said he wants to play with Lamar Jackson.

“Shout out Lamar Jackson,” Brown said. “That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback.”

Jackson tweeted the video with purple devil emoji.

It’s not the first time Jackson has expressed an interest in teaming up with the cousin of Ravens receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. In 2020, Jackson said he’d be “happy” to play with Brown. After the 2020 draft, G.M. Eric DeCosta tiptoed around the question of whether the Ravens would want Brown.

If the Ravens weren’t interested in 2020, there’s no reason to think they’ll be more interested in 2022. Thus, Brown likely wi have to look elsewhere for his latest next chance.