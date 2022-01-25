Antonio Brown wants to play with Lamar Jackson, Lamar seems interested

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2022, 12:33 PM EST
NFL: JAN 02 Buccaneers at Jets
Getty Images

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown intends to play again in 2022. First, he needs to find a team willing to sign him.

Here’s a team he’s willing to sign with — the Baltimore Ravens.

Appearing on the I Am Athlete podcast, Brown said he wants to play with Lamar Jackson.

Shout out Lamar Jackson,” Brown said. “That’s it. Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback.”

Jackson tweeted the video with purple devil emoji.

It’s not the first time Jackson has expressed an interest in teaming up with the cousin of Ravens receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. In 2020, Jackson said he’d be “happy” to play with Brown. After the 2020 draft, G.M. Eric DeCosta tiptoed around the question of whether the Ravens would want Brown.

If the Ravens weren’t interested in 2020, there’s no reason to think they’ll be more interested in 2022. Thus, Brown likely wi have to look elsewhere for his latest next chance.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Antonio Brown wants to play with Lamar Jackson, Lamar seems interested

  1. We should play bingo with him. We can put down all the playoff teams and then wait to see who he will grace next with his presence. The reality is he has played on 3 playoff teams from this year in the past 3 years and he wore out his welcome with all of them. Which team is stupid enough to take the chance. Appears now the Raven are. I heard he will also play for KC or Buffalo too, then maybe LA and SF. But not TB NE or LV been there done that.

  3. When will this guy leave. He has turned on every team and player who supported him but in the NFL it’s all about winning. Many teams have no morale compass so it won’t surprise most of us fans if he signs with another team. Ravens were okay with Lewis and Rice.

  4. What’s the under over on how many games he plays with his next team before a meltdown? Feels like 6.5

  5. AB is a cancer. Given history of issues with AB, no smart organization will pick this guy.. AB does not get to pick up a team and it is not up to Lamar to vouch for this guy.. A standup guy like TB(12) got burned by AB and it is a classic example for anyone not to sign this guy any further… AB will only destroy a team and not make them better “eventually” if things don’t go his way including targets…

  7. At this point he should be interested in playing for any team that would take him. The Ravens? I doubt it. Besides, how many games do you think it would be before AB starts complaining about not getting enough passes thrown his way. The guy is toxic. He just can’t help it.

  9. I thought he was angry over getting catches and his stats being down? You aren’t getting many catches if Lamar “Wildcat” Jackson is your QB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.