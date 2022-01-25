Bears complete second interview with Jim Caldwell

Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have wrapped up their second interview with Jim Caldwell for their open head coaching position.

Caldwell met with new Bears General Manager Ryan Poles, who was hired by the team earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Caldwell has twice been a head coach in the NFL with the Colts and Detroit Lions. He replaced Tony Dungy as head coach of the Colts and spent three years in the role from 2009-11. After spending the next three years as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens, Caldwell was hired by the Lions in 2014 and led them to the playoffs twice in four seasons. Caldwell was by far the most successful head coach the Lions have had since the turn of the century.

Caldwell last served as a consultant for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 after taking a leave of absence from his initial position of assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for health issues.

The Bears have also scheduled secondary interviews with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Interviews with Quinn and Eberflus are set to take place on Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have also interviewed Caldwell for their head coach vacancy.