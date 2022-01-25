Bills-Chiefs draws 42.7 million viewers, most for divisional round in five years

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 25, 2022, 10:49 AM EST
A huge audience was watching the Chiefs’ thrilling overtime win over the Bills on Sunday night.

CBS announced an audience of 42.7 million viewers for the game. That number represents the average audience at any given time during the game; the audience peaked at 51.7 million viewers during overtime.

The last time an NFL game other than the Super Bowl or a conference championship game drew a larger audience was five years ago, when the Packers’ last-second win over the Cowboys in the divisional round drew 48.5 million viewers.

The NFL has increasingly distanced itself from everything else on American television, and it’s likely that nothing else on television in 2022 will outdraw Bills-Chiefs, except the conference championship games and Super Bowl LVI.

10 responses to “Bills-Chiefs draws 42.7 million viewers, most for divisional round in five years

  2. And the Buffalo Bills secondary watched the Biggest choke job in NFL history from 10 yards off the goal line while the Chiefs were playing for field goal range. Kelce going completely free on the last play while 5 dbs covered the red zone was something special.

    Any high school QB and TE in the nation could make the play that Kelce and Mahomes did to get into the field goal range.

    Left him totally free to walk into FG range playing catch.

  3. Was pretty incredible to see the leagues best defense get shredded all game. A healthy chiefs team is insane. If they had been healthy last super bowl we would be seeing our first 3 peat. But alas Covid and the offensive line went down in the championship game. I am hoping burrows can pull this one out. Would like to see a rematch of cincy 9’ers with cincy taking it!

  4. But I was assured that many people stopped watching the NFL due to the “woke” players and messaging!

  5. Game was worth every minute. Two highly skilled QB’s who willed their teams up and down the field and supporting casts that were making some incredible plays as well. One can argue some coaching decisions, but overall, the alternatives to those decisions were not guaranteed outcomes and could have gone worse off than what actually happened.

    I think all of the pretend QB’s should take note – this is how you play MODERN QB positions. You are a passer first – run when needed, but you are not the ENTIRE offense. And learn how to read a defense!

  7. I honestly thought it would be much higher numbers. I would think
    this would be a little disappointing if I’m the NFL
    because if that game couldn’t draw phenomenal numbers
    no game would.

  9. Does it count repeat views like YouTube? I rewatched it again last night because it was so good.

  10. It was an amazing game – it’s too bad I’ll never be able to watch a highlight or any of the great plays it had.

    One of the most painful losses for Bills fans. We really have a resume – wide right, the Music City Miracle, & now 13 seconds. And plenty more than that, but those are the “greatest hits.”

    Just one Lombardi & it will all wash away. I have to believe Allen is the guy that finally gets us there.

