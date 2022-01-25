Evan McPherson’s jersey is sold out, indefinitely

Getty Images

The Colts once had a liquored-up kicker, allegedly. The Bengals have a kicker who are making people act like they’re liquored-up.

Evan McPherson, an unlikely star of the 2021 postseason, has caused a rush on his jerseys. They’re sold out; via Brooks Sutherland of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the team’s pro shop says they won’t be getting more of them “anytime soon.”

The team also has run out of blank jerseys for customization with McPherson’s name and number (or anyone else’s name and number).

McPherson, a 22-year-old Alabama native, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. He has made eight field goals on eight attempts during the 2021 playoffs.