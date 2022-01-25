Giants set to interview Patrick Graham Wednesday, Brian Flores Thursday

Getty Images

The Giants are interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for the second time on Tuesday, but they still have a couple of initial conversations on the schedule for later this week.

According to multiple reports, the team will be interviewing their defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on Wednesday. Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is on tap for Thursday. The team has also interviewed Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

No other candidates have been identified, so things may be moving toward a conclusion now that Joe Schoen has been hired as the team’s General Manager.

Schoen came to the Giants from the Bills, which would seem to make Daboll’s second interview a sign that he’s got a good chance of landing the job. Flores was also linked with the team shortly after he was fired in Miami, so they may be the two men to watch as Joe Judge’s successor.