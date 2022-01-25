If Brian Daboll gets a head-coaching job, Josh Allen will have input on Bills’ next offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is a candidate for multiple open head-coaching jobs, which means the Bills may need to find a replacement. If they do, quarterback Josh Allen will be part of the decision-making process.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said today that Allen will have input on the team’s next coordinator.

“Josh will be in the loop,” McDermott said. “No decision will be made without Josh.”

Players don’t often get to choose their coaches, but NFL teams recognize that the franchise quarterback isn’t like other players, and the Bills want to have an offensive coordinator who is on the same page with their franchise quarterback. Allen just played about as good a pair of back-to-back playoff games as any quarterback has ever played, and the Bills want Allen to be comfortable that if Daboll leaves, the offense will continue to be designed so that Allen can thrive.