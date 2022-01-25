If Brian Daboll gets a head-coaching job, Josh Allen will have input on Bills’ next offensive coordinator

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 25, 2022, 10:03 AM EST
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is a candidate for multiple open head-coaching jobs, which means the Bills may need to find a replacement. If they do, quarterback Josh Allen will be part of the decision-making process.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said today that Allen will have input on the team’s next coordinator.

“Josh will be in the loop,” McDermott said. “No decision will be made without Josh.”

Players don’t often get to choose their coaches, but NFL teams recognize that the franchise quarterback isn’t like other players, and the Bills want to have an offensive coordinator who is on the same page with their franchise quarterback. Allen just played about as good a pair of back-to-back playoff games as any quarterback has ever played, and the Bills want Allen to be comfortable that if Daboll leaves, the offense will continue to be designed so that Allen can thrive.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “If Brian Daboll gets a head-coaching job, Josh Allen will have input on Bills’ next offensive coordinator

  1. That’s the way it SHOULD be. Allen is going to be there for another 8-10 years assuming he stays reasonably healthy. He should have input into the offense, lest you end up with a guy that decides they want to run an offense that Allen isn’t suited for. Doesn’t mean he gets to pick who it is, it means his input is heard.

    As much of a chud as Aaron Rodgers is and DeShaun Watson is, this is all they wanted. You think Watson wants to get saddled with a Mike Zimmer-type coach that refuses to let his OC play to the strengths of the offense? As Florio says, you don’t get to expect the QB does management type things until it’s time for their input, at which point ‘You just work here. Let the adults talk.’ Hiring a ‘supervisor’ without the input of the team they’re overseeing is a recipe for disaster.

  4. This is something Bills fans arent factoring in when they tell us how amazing their team is going to be for the next decade. They are going to lose key contributors every year. Key coaches. Key players. Key members of the scouting department. Etc. That is what happens when you win football games. Every other team wants to take a piece of that and try to make it their own. Replacing Daboll, should he get hired as a HC somewhere isnt going to be as easy as people think.

  5. Allen and Stefon Diggs should be put on defense against the Chiefs in the next playoff matchup vs the Chiefs. Stick Diggs on Kelce and have Allen rush Mahomes.

  6. I really worry about Josh being given too much control in Buffalo too soon. He is beyond talented, maybe to the point of being the best QB in the league right now. However he hasn’t won anything yet. And only had a couple of years of “success”. They don’t have a HOF caliber coach to check his ego, so I hope it doesn’t become an issue like in Green Bay.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.