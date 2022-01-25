Jim Haslett, three other assistants out in Tennessee

Getty Images

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel offered support for offensive coordinator Todd Downing in a Monday press conference, but didn’t rule out the possibility of other changes to his coaching staff.

Some of those changes have come to light on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Titans are parting ways with inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett, assistant defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze, assistant special teams coach Matt Edwards, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Mondray Gee.

Haslett spent the last two seasons with the Titans. After a run as the Steelers defensive coordinator in the late 1990s, Haslett spent six seasons as the Saints’ head coach. He was fired after the 2005 season and subsequently spent time as the Rams defensive coordinator, the Rams’ interim head coach, Washington’s defensive coordinator, and a position coach with the Bengals.

Udeze was a 2004 first-round pick by the Vikings and just completed his first year as an NFL assistant. Edwards spent four years with the Titans and Gee was in the organization for three years.