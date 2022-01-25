Jim Irsay has a possible message for his unvaccinated players

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2022, 10:23 AM EST
NFL: OCT 08 49ers at Colts
Getty Images

As the NFL continues to regard the pandemic as endemic to its population of players, coaches, and staff, Colts owner Jim Irsay still seems to be bugged about the extent to which anti-vaccination sentiment impacted his team’s hopes in 2021.

In a recent video shot from the tarmac outside his private jet, Irsay arguably was sending a message to those who weren’t all in to do whatever needed to be done to help the franchise’s chances, including the potential unavailability of a player due to stubborn refusal to get the COVID vaccine.

“We have allowed, and I have allowed, doubt, fear, and a lack of faith to slip into our DNA. And it will not stand,” Irsay said on January 14. “I promise you one thing. Anyone walking into the 56th Street complex this year will be walking in with all chips in. Period. If you don’t want to put all your chips in on the table for winning the next one, then don’t walk in the building.”

Irsay later said his comments weren’t directed at quarterback Carson Wentz, the team’s highest-profile unvaccinated player. However, Irsay didn’t say that the comments weren’t meant for the team’s multiple unvaccinated players.

In a new video, this one coming from inside the private plane, Irsay tells a story that has been oft-repeated during the current vaccination debate, primarily to persuade those who place faith over science. As the story goes, a man caught in a flood continuously refuses help from others, insisting that God will save him. Then, after the man drowns and goes to heaven, the man asks why God didn’t save him. God explains that He tried, in the form of the multiple offers of help from others.

Irsay doesn’t directly connect his anecdote to the vaccine debate. He arguably didn’t have to. He already has said enough on the issue to connect the dots.

While it’s unclear whether vaccination status will be an impediment to playing in 2022, Irsay quite possibly remains apoplectic that multiple players refused to get vaccinated, if only to enhance their availability to play, in 2021. Beyond that, the vaccines are proven to be safe and effective, with only conspiracy theorists, contrarians, and charlatans hoping to profit from the vaccine-reluctant suggesting otherwise — usually without a scintilla of proof.

The fact that Irsay’s comments require deciphering shows how sensitive the issue currently is. Surely, he doesn’t want to alienate season-ticket holders who also may refuse to be vaccinated. But at least he’s trying, in his own way, to get people to understand that, like all other vaccines that humans have gotten to help protect and eradicate serious diseases from the population, this one should be embraced and not feared or shunned.

It’s the helicopter sent from God to airlift the drowning man from his roof. Too many people are irrationally suspicious that the helicopter is there to whisk them away to somewhere other than safety.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Jim Irsay has a possible message for his unvaccinated players

  1. I never thought Irsay would err on the side of science and common sense after setting up the Deflategate framejob with Goodell.

  3. Never imagined I’d say something like this, but Irsay’s right. But I’ve never heard any of the unvaxed NFL players use “faith” as their reasoning – it’s always “I’ve done my research”. Sure. These guys rely on medical professionals every day for their careers, but they’ve thrown all logic out the window and swallowed the poison pill of blatant misinformation regarding vaccines and COVID.

    Will Wentz vaccinate his kids against polio or smallpox or all the other diseases that used to terrorize the world?

  5. It didn’t have to be this way. The people who refuse this vaccine, the same people who have had about 15 or so other vaccines required to go to school or just participate in society, are keeping the rest of us from moving back to normal. It’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated, selfish, and willfully uninformed. Idiots all.

  7. Employers sometimes call marijuana tests intelligent tests, not because they think smoking pot is so horrible, but they want to find out if someone is stupid enough to smoke pot before the test. If they’re that dumb, they they’re probably not smart enough for the job.

    Is COVID much different at this point? Lets throw out all the arguments about civil rights and the vaccine efficacy for a second and just talk about the impacts of getting COVID. Is it smart to thrown millions of dollars at an employee who isn’t smart enough to take every precaution against missing crucial moments for his employer, teammates and fans?

    Guys like Wentz and Cousins failed the dumb test.

  8. Whoa. OK. Steady.
    Agreeing with Irsay is a new experience for me.

    You now know the players willing to do what it takes, and those who aren’t.

    Hold the grudge. In the immortal words of Rhino Bucket, “Forgiveness ain’t my thing.”

    Have a good flight, Jim!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.