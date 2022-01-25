Josh Gordon clears waivers, is expected back on Chiefs practice squad

Getty Images

The Chiefs waived wide receiver Josh Gordon on Monday and the league’s other 31 teams passed on a chance to add him to the roster.

Per the NFL’s daily transaction wire, Gordon cleared waivers and became a free agent. He is not expected to remain on the open market for long.

Gordon is expected to re-sign with the Chiefs’ practice squad. Gordon did not play in either of the team’s playoff wins and had just five catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in his 12 regular season appearances with the team.

The Chiefs filled the open roster spot by activating defensive tackle Khalen Saunders off of injured reserve.