Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has second Vikings interview Tuesday

Getty Images

The Vikings set up second interviews with two General Manager candidates, but it looks like they’ll only be going through with one of them.

Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is meeting with the team in Minnesota on Tuesday and he’s looking like a heavy favorite to come away with the job.

The other candidate scheduled for a second interview was Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. Poles is finalizing a deal to become the Bears General Manager on Tuesday, however, and that will leave the Vikings to reopen their search if they decide not to hire Adofo-Mensah for some reason.

Adofo-Mensah spent seven seasons with the 49ers before moving to Cleveland. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was on the staff in Adofo-Mensah’s final years and he’s also interviewed for the Vikings head coaching job, but it remains to be seen if hiring Adofo-Mensah will boost his chances of landing the top job in Minnesota.