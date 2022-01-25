Leonard Fournette played with a heavy heart, two days after his cousin was shot and killed

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette was playing with a heavy heart on Sunday after learning that his cousin had been shot and killed.

Fournette said today that he was glad to be on the field with his teammates despite the difficult emotions of the game.

“This whole week has been a very difficult week. Two days prior to the game my cousin got killed,” Fournette said today. “It’s been a long week for me. But I’m happy I got a chance to go out there.”

WDSU in New Orleans confirmed that Renard Fornette was shot and killed on Friday. Renard Fournette was 27 years old, the same age as Leonard Fournette.