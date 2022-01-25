Leslie Frazier will have second interview with Giants

Getty Images

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier previously met with new Giants General Manager Joe Schoen virtually. Frazier now is scheduled for an in-person interview Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Schoen spent the past five years as the right-hand man of Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, so it’s no surprise Frazier and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll are high on the Giants’ list.

The Giants have completed in-person interviews with Daboll and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. They are scheduled to interview their current defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, on Wednesday and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Thursday.

Frazier has spent the past five seasons as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator.

He has head coaching experience, taking over the Vikings as interim coach in 2010 before getting the full-time job from 2011-13. He went 21-32-1 and made the postseason once in his tenure in Minnesota.