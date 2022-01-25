Matt LaFleur: There’s ways to move money and bring key guys back

Getty Images

After the Packers lost to the 49ers on Saturday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he has no interest in being part of a rebuild while discussing his uncertain future in Green Bay.

That prospect floats around the Packers because they are currently on track to be some $40 million over the salary cap for the 2022 season. With players like wide receiver Davante Adams and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell out of contract, that suggests it will be hard to return the same kind of roster that earned them the NFC’s top seed this season.

Head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged the situation at a Monday press conference, but said he, General Manager Brian Gutekunst, and director of football operations Russ Ball believe they can navigate the cap without having to rebuild the roster.

“There’s ways to move money and to make sure that we get the bulk of our key contributors back,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “Are there absolutely going to be some tough decisions? No doubt about it. But I’m really confident in Russ’ ability and Gutey’s ability and us collectively to figure out a way to do this thing.”

One way to free up some space would be with a new deal for Rodgers if he does want to remain with the team. Last year’s contract adjustment set him up with a cap number of just under $47 million and an extension would change that significantly.