Mecole Hardman: I know when I get the ball, I can make things happen in a hurry

In a game full of highlights, one of the perhaps underrated plays of Sunday’s game between the Bills and Chiefs came in the third quarter.

Receiver Mecole Hardman took a jet sweep to the left, felt his way through the second level of defenders, and used a burst of speed to make it to the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown.

It was the first rushing touchdown Hardman’s scored as a pro in the regular or postseason.

Hardman has a variety of roles on Kansas City’s offense and on special teams as a returner. He’s embraced them all as he’s never gone through a season without playing in the Super Bowl, lt alone the AFC Championship game.

“I’m just more so happy to get opportunities and get a chance to touch the football and make plays happen,” Hardman said in his Monday press conference. “When [coach] dials up things up like the jet sweeps or the pop passes or the screen plays or anything to get me the ball quickly, I enjoy those moments. I know when I get the ball, I can make things happen in hurry.

“I’m happy he’s allowing me to be part of this team and be part of the game plan to help this team out and giving me opportunities. As long as he does that, I’m going to just make sure that he’s right by giving me those opportunities. I’m going to just take advantage and just have fun with it and do what I need to do when I get the ball.”

Hardman recorded a career-high 59 catches and 693 yards with two touchdowns in the regular season, also taking eight carries for 46 yards. Additionally, Hardman averaged 12.1 yards on 13 punt returns and 17.5 yards on a pair of kickoff returns. The Chiefs will need him to continue to execute when called upon for Sunday’s contest against the Bengals.