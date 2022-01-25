NBC, Fox to simulcast USFL opener

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 25, 2022, 9:16 AM EST
Michigan Panthers v Chicago Blitz
Getty Images

Whether the upstart USFL can succeed where other spring football leagues have failed remains to be seen, but there’s little doubt that the league’s first game will draw a large audience.

Both NBC and Fox will simulcast the first USFL game on Saturday, April 16, according to Sports Business Journal. The prime time game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

It’s extremely rare for two broadcast networks to simulcast the same game, and it guarantees that plenty of people will watch. Ultimately the USFL’s success or failure will depend more on hard-core football fans and degenerate gamblers than on casual viewers, but by getting on two of the four broadcast networks, the USFL is ensuring that casual viewers won’t have any trouble finding the first game. And some of those casual viewers may turn into fans, especially if the league is able to put on an entertaining on-field product.

After the opener, other USFL games will be broadcast on NBC, Fox, USA Network, Peacock and FS1.

The USFL debuted in 1983 and had three seasons before going out of business. Its return will feature eight teams carrying the names of original franchises: Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits. But despite the city names, all of this season’s USFL games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama.

  1. It’s pretty cool that these teams will be able to scout each other by going to all the games. The added benefit if fan attendance isn’t great is that they’ll take up seats and make it look better on TV.

  3. Those greedy for money should always remember when it come to football-“Football belongs in the Fall”. And since Sunday’s and Saturday’s are taken televise the games Friday night-but not in the Spring-Dah.

  5. johnwick says:
    January 25, 2022 at 9:26 am
    Those greedy for money should always remember when it come to football-“Football belongs in the Fall”. And since Sunday’s and Saturday’s are taken televise the games Friday night-but not in the Spring-Dah.
    ______________________________________________________________________________________

    counterpoint: early spring sports blow. I don’t care for the NBA at all, the NHL peaks my interest in the playoffs but i barely follow the regular season. Baseball is hit or miss, pun intended.

    The catch with the USFL is that it needs to be watchable…. too many penalties or stoppages or blow out games will hurt. If its good action, quality broadcast, maybe some fun rules, idk, then maybe im in

  6. If USFL product is good, people will watch. XFL proved that in 2020. USFL could survive, so could XFL (2023). Under-saturated market. March Madness is fun but NBA and NHL don’t draw numbers until playoffs (NBA should not be Best of 7).

