NFL divisional round games average 37.1 million viewers, up 21 percent from last year

Getty Images

All four games of the NFL divisional round drew huge viewership, even by the already high standards of NFL games.

The four divisional round games over the weekend averaged 37.1 million viewers, a 21 percent increase from last year.

The Saturday night 49ers-Packers game drew 36.9 million viewers, up 41 percent from last year’s Saturday night game. The Sunday night Bills Chiefs game drew 42.7 million viewers, up 20 percent from last year. The Saturday afternoon Bengals-Titans game drew 30.8 million viewers, up 16 percent from last year. And the Sunday afternoon Rams-Buccaneers game drew 38.1 million viewers, up 11 percent from last year.

Viewership for the wild card round of the playoffs was also up from last year, and the NFL is continuing to put distance between itself and everything else on American television.