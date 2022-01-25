Packers could end this year’s Aaron Rodgers drama quickly, if they want to

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
Like last year, the question of whether Aaron Rodgers will play for the Packers, or anyone, in 2022 will hover over the franchise. Unlike last year, an answer is coming sooner than later.

Rodgers has said that he’ll figure things out before the start of free agency. Although he technically won’t be a free agent (for some reason, he didn’t demand when he decided not to retire in July 2021 a revised contract that guaranteed him a path to the open market in 2022), nothing stops him from asking to be traded. That request needs to come quickly, so that Rodgers can find a landing spot before a team for which he’d like to play makes other plans.

As mentioned on Monday’s #PFTPM and Tuesday’s PFT Live, there’s an easy way to end all of this, immediately. If the Packers want to keep him, they need to offer him a major contract that fully guarantees at least two years of compensation, at or beyond the top of the market.

Rodgers currently gets paid a much as Jared Freaking Goff. If the Packers were to offer, say, a two-year, $100 million contract, how could Rodgers say no? It’s a tremendous payday, but it’s not grossly out of line with the market. It compensates him for future services, and it reward him for a pair of MVP seasons played at an average rate of $33.5 million annually.

Please, don’t start with the salary cap stuff. The cap is invoked by those who don’t want to spend the money, or who can’t or won’t figure out how to deal creatively with the money.

Besides, there’s no owner in Green Bay who needs to siphon cash for buy or maintain a superyacht. The team is publicly owned. The books are wide open. Rodgers knows what they can pay. And they can pay even more than they’ve been paying him, after a few months of selling money-for-nothing non-stock stock.

It’s simple. Two years. $100 million. Fully guaranteed. Absent an offer in that general ballpark, made by the Packers without Rodgers having to ask for it, maybe he’ll have his answer regarding whether the team really wants to keep him around.

They can say they want to keep him around, because they don’t want to be blamed for Rodgers leaving. But if they truly want to keep him around, they’re smart enough to know what will get it done, and what will end the drama.

Will they? We’ll see.

49 responses to “Packers could end this year’s Aaron Rodgers drama quickly, if they want to

  2. As usual with GB, you are way off. If that’s the type of money he wants, he’s going to be shipped out of town. Period. End of Report. They have way too many other young talented players that need resigning. Either he is going to take an extension at or below his current avg, or he is gone. It’s simple. They won’t cut Douglas, Campbell, both smiths, Crosby, tag and trade Adams, not resign Jaire / Jenkins, and Turner go just to have rodgers for 2 more years. Wtf would the point be?

  3. “Rodgers currently gets paid a much as Jared Freaking Goff.”

    So what? He played like Goff in the playoff. At least Goff got to the Super Bowl in recent years.

  4. Disagree, a scenario doesn’t exist where this ends fast. Rodgers wants the drama and the attention.

    It would be very un-Rodgers like to simply agree to big money and move on.

    Packers and salary cap and roster is a mess

  5. $100,000,000 is a lot of money for a liar that can’t win anything— not to mention that sore pinky toe.

  6. So you pay your QB $50 mill a year, how much do you have left to protect him? You’ll be in cap jail and starting undrafted rookies around him.

  7. Does Rodgers want to be the highest paid player (He could definitely argue that he deserves that) or does he want another Super Bowl? I genuinely believe if they couldn’t do it this year, they aren’t doing it next year without at least 1 more offensive weapon. You aren’t bringing in a weapon, resigning or tagging Adams and giving Rodgers $50mil. If I were the packers I’d give him the money, but he’d need to understand that means there’s that much less for everyone else. He’ll get you to the playoffs, but nothing further if there’s not more talent around him. Packers are sort of doomed here either way, maybe they can get a 5th rounder for Jordan Love?

  8. This will he/ wont he charade is dumb, it doesn’t matter.

    The Packers aren’t winning the Super Bowl no matter what Rodgers does. He’s a magical in season fairy that fails to muster up enough pixie dust in the post season.

  11. I could be wrong but I’d say Rodgers is likely looking to tack on 3 years to the existing year in any renegotiations. Hes looking for that long term security to where he gets to decide where he plays til he retires.

  12. It has to be a combo deal with Adams — Aaron is not going any where without Davante Adams.

    Adams signed a 4 year, $58,000,000 contract with the Green Bay Packers, including a $18,000,000 signing bonus, $30,000,000 guaranteed that just ended. At 29, Adams would want the same or more contract.

  13. Packers can’t afford that deal under the cap. Rodgers just reworked his current deal twice. Can’t just go off the base salary, Rodgers is compensated for his work counting $46M against the cap next year. Time to trade him. The roster will be very good with a couple of 1st rounders over the next 2 years.

  14. It’s a neat trick to pretend the salary cap isn’t a real thing when it doesn’t fit your scenario. But it does exist, and the Packers were already not in a great position in relation to it.

    So yes, the Packers can afford to pay Rodgers $50M. The question is, will they be able to pay anyone else and does Rodgers care more about the paycheck than winning another SB.

  15. Of course you can get creative with the numbers, but not when you’re approximately $40 million over the estimated 2022 cap like the Packers. A 2-year/$100 mil contract would mean LaFleur & the coaching staff would have to go all mid-80s Pete Rose player/coach in 2022. It’s not possible to kick the can down the road on a 2-year deal. And void years would ensure the Packers become the NFC Jaguars for the rest of the decade.

  16. It’s such a tough spot… Love isn’t getting any love (rightfully so) and Rodgers has a hard time showing up when needed in big games. Do you keep him and hope the OL can stay healthy for another run or trade him and build up a D that’s young and talented. Either way, I’d laugh if they trade him and then draft a WR in the first. And I’m a Packers fan.

  17. Pay the man both AR and the organization know Love is a bust and isn’t the future qb if and when AR leaves or retires.

  20. 3 Year contract. Guaranteed money should be less (say 42 million per) with the ability to make up the difference with incentives; division title (.5 million), playoff win each (1 million), NFC championship (1.5 million), Super Bowl win (2 million).

  21. Considering all the grief he caused them this season, they should just trade him to the New Jersey Generals and be done with it!

  23. After the last 2 Playoff games, I don’t see how these Packers are going to find a way to get to the Super Bowl.

  24. We’re in a very bad spot. We obviously can’t win a super bowl with Rodgers, but we wouldn’t even sniff the playoffs without him.

  25. Rodgers and Jarrod Freaking Goff won the same number of playoff games this year. Goff has been to one more super bowl than Rodgers since he came into the league. Packers should move on from Mr. Regular Season. He’s divisive, cares only for himself (no rebuilding for me), and most importantly doesn’t perform on the big stage.

  27. Trade Rodgers. Get some extra quality draft picks for 2022 and 2023 drafts.
    Clean up the salary cap so come 2023 season the team won’t be in salary cap hell. Let’s see what Jordan Love has in the gas tank.
    We went through this in 2007. Nobody was 100% sure what Rodgers had.

  28. Packers and salary cap and roster is a mess
    ==========

    The salary cap will be cleanup up in short order. All you people are screaming at the wind.

    The roster is not a mess. Arguably the best O-line in football, good running backs, good secondary, good front-7.

  30. Sure the cap can be manipulated to your advantage, but eventually the bill comes due. Kick the can down the road a few times and you end up in cap hell. Look at the Patriots. That is why they were trash in 2020. The salary cap can kicking eventually caught up and they had to pay the piper. And fielded a roster with $27million dollars in dead cap money. But it allowed them to reset. And now they are beginning to build again. So yes, the Packers can do some things, BUT, do they want to?

  31. Stock sell has nothing to do with paying Rodgers or the salary cap. $$$ from the stock sell can only be used for things like stadium improvements.

  32. A quote I heard yesterday on tv:

    Favre + Rodgers playing in Green Bay – 30 years

    Number of SB wins – 2

  34. It feels like Rogers is done in GB. And I think that’s the feeling on both sides. Trade him to Denver. The Packers bolster their draft picks and the Broncos get to stir up excitement and at least a year.

  35. If Rodgers wants out it doesn’t seem like it’s over money so I’m not sure that would work

  36. So what? He played like Goff in the playoff. At least Goff got to the Super Bowl in recent years.
    ==========

    The defense gave up 6 points.

    The offense scored 10.

    They should be playing Sunday.

  37. I mean they have a pretty large sample size that they can only go so far with him eating up that much of the salary cap. So the best thing would be to find somewhere to trade him and get as much as they can if they’re smart. It’s hard to turn away from an elite QB though because it guarantees regular season consistency, and consistency equals job security for everybody in the organization. It would be easier to trade him in the NFC though because all of the young guns are in the AFC right now. The only one considered in the NFC has sucked in second halves of his first three seasons.

  38. “Rodgers currently gets paid a much as Jared Freaking Goff.”

    And for Goff to continue to be paid his out of whack salary, teams have to be given a 1st round pick. It also doesn’t take into account the difference in signing bonuses for the two contracts. Goff’s signing bonus was $25 million. Rodgers’ signing bonus was $57.5 million. It’s a ridiculous comparison.

  39. His cap number for 2022 is $47 million already ($19 million in dead money). Wouldnt that put his cap number at $59 million? The team is already $38 million over the cap so this would seem unlikely. If he refuses to sign an extension or redo his deal he could force the team to cut him.

  40. Maybe if Rodgers really wants to win a Super Bowl, he’ll will take a discount so the Packer’s can surround him with players that can get him there. 5 yrs for $20 mil a year. Really how money does he need? He will be remembered for winning SB, not how much he made.

  41. Both Green and Tampa bay are screwed the longer Rodgers and Brady make them wait. At least Green Bay has Love to take over, but Tampa has no one

  42. 100 million to a guy that has most likely already won the only Super Bowl he’s ever going to win? That’s just crazy. Regular season MVP? Probably. Postseason performance? His record speaks for itself. The Packers should let him leave.

  43. If Rodgers is serious about leaving, he should want out ASAP before the coaching carousel stops. Let’s say the Broncos or another team with a vacancy are in play. The presence of Rodgers could prompt the hottest candidate (Quinn? Bieniemy?) to choose the team with Rodgers. Better yet, the presence of Rodgers could prompt someone like Sean Payton to apply for the job.

  44. The Packers are 74 million above the cap for the next league year. The cap is a real number the clubs have to deal with. If they pay him now, they will be paying him later. The Saints are carrying 11.5 million of dead money for Brees. As a Bears fan, I would not have a problem with the Packers carrying 20+ million of dead money for someone that isnt playing for them, it certainly seems like a horrible investment and business decision in a championship title and nothing else outcome based league.

  47. The math is very simple. If Davante leaves, 12 will too.
    >>>>>><<<<<<<
    Davante Adams can be tagged by GB at roughly $19 mil.

  48. Packers should let Rodgers move on. Paying him more will doom the Packers in the long run. I think he has lost the magic and his desire to play the game.

  49. We went through this in 2007. Nobody was 100% sure what Rodgers had.
    ==========

    That was a younger core of players, and they did have a pretty good idea what they had in Rodgers.

    This is a veteran team, and Love has really not looked ready thusfar.

    I don’t think its fair to compare this to 2008, post-Favre.

Leave a Reply

