Playoff bonus checks for Cardinals coaches are being issued

Getty Images

No, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill isn’t happy with the way his team’s season went. No, Bidwill won’t be blatantly violating the terms of his coaching staff’s contracts by refusing to pay them money they have earned by taking the team to the postseason.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports tweeted earlier today that he’s “hearing” that Cardinals coaches have yet to receive their playoff bonuses. The claim appears as the second sentence to a tweet regarding the notion that Bidwill is “definitely not pleased.”

A source with knowledge of the situation called the report “complete BS,” pointing out that the coaches are “absolutely” getting the checks.

The Cardinals, who weren’t contacted by La Canfora before he posted his tweet, said that the playoff bonus checks are in the process of being issued. The Cardinals pointed out that the team was eliminated only eight days ago.

Unless these are completely discretionary bonuses, the payments were owned and absolutely must be paid. The notion that Bidwill (a trained lawyer) would blatantly violate applicable wage-payment laws in Arizona by withholding money earned and owed to the coaches is, frankly, ridiculous.