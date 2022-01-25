Raiders request interview with Todd Bowles

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has interviewed with three teams about head coaching jobs this month and a fourth team is now interested in speaking with him.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders have requested an interview with Bowles. He’s already met with the Jaguars, Bears, and Vikings, but is not among the candidates who have been brought back for a second interview in Jacksonville and Chicago.

The Raiders are also interviewing General Manager candidates and they have not made any call about bringing back interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has also been identified as a candidate for the job.

Bowles wrapped up his third season with the Buccaneers with Sunday’s loss to the Rams. He has four years of head coaching experience with the Jets, but finished that run with a 24-40 record.

UPDATE 2:44 p.m. ET: Schefter added that the interview is set for Thursday in Las Vegas.