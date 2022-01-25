Raiders to interview Dwayne Joseph for G.M. vacancy

Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders will interview an in-house candidate for their general manager vacancy.

Via Mike Jones of USA Today, the Raiders will interview director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph to fill the opening created by the firing of Mike Mayock earlier this month.

Joseph has spent the last three seasons as the Raiders’ director of pro scouting alongside Mayock. He has spent 24 years working in NFL front offices since ending his playing days following the 1996 season.

Joseph joined the Chicago Bears front office as a player programs coordinator and spent six years with the team before joining the Miami Dolphins as a regional scout in 2004. He spent four years with the Dolphins, moving up to assistant director of player personnel, before returning to the Bears as an assistant director of college scouting in 2012. He was promoted to assistant director of player personnel the following season and spent three years in the role before becoming director of pro personnel of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

After five years with the Eagles, Joseph moved to the Raiders in 2019.

Joseph spent three seasons playing for the Bears from 1994-96 before moving into personnel.

The Raiders have also planned to interview New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Indianapolis Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Cincinnati Bengals scout Trey Brown for the role.