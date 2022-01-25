Report: Bears call off interview with Dennis Allen as they work to finish G.M. deal

Getty Images

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was scheduled to interview with the Bears on Tuesday. Allen did not interview with the Bears on Tuesday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Bears called off the interview as they focus on getting Ryan Poles’ deal done. The Bears are finalizing a deal with Poles to become their General Manager.

The timing worked out for Allen, who got to be in New Orleans for Sean Payton’s final day. Payton announced Tuesday he is leaving the team.

Allen got an endorsement from Payton to become his replacement and is expected to interview for the job.

The Eagles interviewed Allen for their open position last year before hiring Nick Sirianni. Allen spent three years as head coach of the Raiders from 2012-14. He joined the Saints as a defensive assistant in 2015 before taking over the coordinator role in 2016.

In 2020, New Orleans ranked fifth in points allowed and fourth in total yards. It improved to fourth in points allowed and seventh in total yards this season.