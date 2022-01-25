Report: Raiders request interview with Bucs executive John Spytek for G.M.

Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have requested permission to speak with Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek for their general manager opening, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Spytek has also spoken with the Minnesota Vikings regarding their G.M. opening.

The Raiders are looking for a replacement for Mike Mayock, who was relived of his duties in the position earlier this month. The Raiders also planned to interview their own director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph, New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Indianapolis Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Cincinnati Bengals scout Trey Brown for the role.

Spytek is in his first year in the role with the Buccaneers in his sixth season overall with the team.

Spytek played linebacker at the University of Michigan from 1999-2002 and began working in the NFL in 2004 as an intern with the Detroit Lions. He interned again with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005 before moving into a full-time scouting role in 2006. He became the Cleveland Browns director of college scouting in 2010 before moving on to join the Denver Broncos scouting department in 2013.

Spytek left the Broncos to move to Tampa following Denver’s Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers.