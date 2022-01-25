Report: Ravens, John Harbaugh nearing contract extension

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2022, 1:37 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
Head coach John Harbaugh just completed his 14th season with the Ravens and it doesn’t look like the end of his run is coming anytime soon.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that Harbaugh and the Ravens are closing in on a contract extension. The 2022 season is the final one of his current deal with the team.

Harbaugh is 137-88 in the regular season and 11-8 in the playoffs. One of those postseason wins was over the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII, but the team missed the playoffs this season for the first time since 2017.

One of Harbaugh’s next moves will be hiring a new defensive coordinator. The team parted ways with Wink Martindale last week, but they haven’t announced any other changes to Harbaugh’s staff.

  3. When you look at some teams that hire and fire coaches and GM’s every five minutes, the Ravens are a breath of fresh air. The Steelers and Patriots, too. And they win. Hey, maybe stability and success go hand in hand.

  4. The guy goes for it on 4th and 5 on his own 35 against the Packers, non conference game with his back up QB. I’d fire him right there.

  5. The Ravens GM was about to put an offer on the table, but Harbaugh interrupted and said, “First, I’d just like to make 2 points …”

  6. The owner has been very successful in life and he is smart enough to hire good people and let them do their job. Harbs is not a great offensive or defensive mind, but he is a good team manager. The Ravens Achilles heal has been not developing great QBs and WRs and the recent run with Lamar (2018 – 2020) needs to either recharge itself or Harbaugh will need to pull the plug on it and change course. Best guess is it goes one more year and the results will tell.

  7. Very smart move. This man’s team had more pro bowl caliber players on IR than any other team. He had his team 8 – 3 and 1st in the AFC at one point until his QB went down. His players never quit even though the injury list kept piling up. He had practice squad players competing and losing one possession games to many of these playoff teams. He’s earned it.

