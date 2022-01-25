Ryan Poles closes in on becoming new Bears G.M.

Getty Images

There are still eight head-coaching vacancies in the NFL. But there may soon be only one G.M. vacancy.

Per multiple sources, the Bears are closing in on hiring Ryan Poles as the next General Manager of the team.

Poles currently serves as executive director of player personnel with the Chiefs, a job he has held since 2021.

Poles had been a finalist for both the Bears and Vikings job. Which means that the Vikings will now have to move on to plan B.

The Bears would then have to hire a head coach. Candidates include former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Cowboys defensive coordinator (and former Falcons coach) Dan Quinn, and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is interviewing today.