Sean McDermott on Tyreek Hill’s unpenalized taunt: You’re very observant

Getty Images

The NFL made taunting a point of emphasis this season having seen enough after Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. flashed Tyreek Hill‘s signature peace sign in the face of the Chiefs receiver at the end of the Super Bowl last year. It was payback for Hill taunting Winfield in the regular season.

Hill was not penalized or fined. Winfield was penalized and fined $7,815.

Once again, NFL officials let Hill get away with one.

As Hill neared the end zone on his 64-yard touchdown with 1:02 remaining Sunday, he flashed the peace sign at Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Officials somehow missed it. Or ignored it.

Hill was not penalized, though he can expect a fine this week.

On Tuesday, Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked about the missed call. He smiled as he answered.

“I appreciate you asking that, Kim (Jones),” McDermott said, via NFL Media. “You’re very observant, but I’m not going to go any further.”

The Bills, who trailed 32-29 at the time, could have chosen to back up the extra point attempt 15 yards or take the 15 yards on the kickoff. Maybe the penalty wouldn’t have mattered in a furious two minutes. Or maybe it would have. We’ll never know.