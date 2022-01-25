Sean McDermott on Tyreek Hill’s unpenalized taunt: You’re very observant

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
The NFL made taunting a point of emphasis this season having seen enough after Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. flashed Tyreek Hill‘s signature peace sign in the face of the Chiefs receiver at the end of the Super Bowl last year. It was payback for Hill taunting Winfield in the regular season.

Hill was not penalized or fined. Winfield was penalized and fined $7,815.

Once again, NFL officials let Hill get away with one.

As Hill neared the end zone on his 64-yard touchdown with 1:02 remaining Sunday, he flashed the peace sign at Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Officials somehow missed it. Or ignored it.

Hill was not penalized, though he can expect a fine this week.

On Tuesday, Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked about the missed call. He smiled as he answered.

“I appreciate you asking that, Kim (Jones),” McDermott said, via NFL Media. “You’re very observant, but I’m not going to go any further.”

The Bills, who trailed 32-29 at the time, could have chosen to back up the extra point attempt 15 yards or take the 15 yards on the kickoff. Maybe the penalty wouldn’t have mattered in a furious two minutes. Or maybe it would have. We’ll never know.

19 responses to “Sean McDermott on Tyreek Hill’s unpenalized taunt: You’re very observant

  1. Really, coach, you’re going there? What about the refs missing the helmet to helmet on Mahomes I heard in California? Have you observed that? And, had Hill been flagged for taunting it would have been enforced on the next play, the extra point. Happened to the Chiefs earlier this season after a RB pointed at someone. Chiefs kicked an extra point from about 40 yards out. Made it. Did you observe Hall of Fame TE Kelce being single covered by a LB, after Kelce moved to the LB hoping he’d get single coverage?

  2. It’s funny how this guy wants to make excuses and dodge the question as to why his coaches and D wasn’t prepared at the end of the game, making it the worst chokejob in postseason history, save for the SB comeback by NE vs the Falcons.

    He just keeps running his mouth, because he’s good at that, but skirting any follow up on blowing a chance at hosting the AFC title game.

  3. Yeah I dunno, it could’ve been called BUT what’s the narrative if they do? You call taunting there, it looks like you’re giving Buffalo the game. He kinda was doing it to Kelce in my honest opinion!

  4. I’d they enforced the taunt as a spot of the foul; you’d never see his Peace Sign again. It’s just another rule the NFL added that is at the referees personal discretion.

    Hey how’s it going Cassius Marsh?

  5. Good question by the reporter but she should have also asked why McDermott didn’t force the Chiefs to take some time off the 13 seconds remaining on the clock during the kickoff. To me it’s one of most epic coaching failures in the Super Bowl era. No excuse for it. If the Bills had forced a minimum of just 3 seconds off the clock the Chiefs would have been able to use only 1, not 2, of their timeouts (aside from perhaps a couple of 10 yd outs that would have done nothing) and the first play would have had to put them in FG position or the second (and last) play would have had to have been a hail mary attempt.

  6. Are we going to pretend the new taunting rules are anything but totally arbitrary? It’s a terrible rule change.

  7. With 13 seconds left, why not keep holding/tackling all receivers at the line of scrimmage and get 5 yard penalties until the clock runs out?

  10. The taunt occurred during the play, not after it. Doesn’t that take the TD off the board?

  11. With 13 seconds left, why not keep holding/tackling all receivers at the line of scrimmage and get 5 yard penalties until the clock runs out?

    —- this is genius.

  12. About 50 million people saw him do it at home. It IS taunting, that s/b enforced. The fact that Hill hasn’t exactly had an altar-boy reputation isn’t helping his cause. He’s the fastest player I’ve seen but someday someone will be standing over HIM, shaking a peace sign.

  13. Under the rules of course it is but it just shows why this rule doesn’t need to be prioritized like it was this year. If you can’t control yourself not to fight after this than you should be flagged. He was just calling for peace while he burnt you like toast.

  14. Boy oh boy, if you have to rely on a taunting penalty (something that does not affect the actual play at all) to try to reconcile your anger about losing then that says something about you. You could try placing the blame on a half dozen other areas, but if this non-call is the hill you are willing to die on then you are just actively searching for excuses. As has been pointed out, there have been many missed calls, a lot of them that affected the game more than a taunting penalty would have. “But, but, but…peace sign, I’m offended!” C’mon people, get a grip.

  15. Are we going to pretend the new taunting rules are anything but totally arbitrary? It’s a terrible rule change.
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Not a new rule. Been in the rulebook for years. Its now merely a point of emphasis for referees.

  16. In hindsight a penalty might’ve helped Buffalo, as we already know they lost.

    Buffalo can’t really make a big deal about the play because honestly a penalty in that situation would’ve actually helped KC kill the clock before scoring a TD.

    In this day and age, you have to expect to lose when giving the ball back to the other team.

    The 1900’s are long gone when you could punt the ball back to the other team with 2:00 and full expect to win, even if your up by 1.

    Now a days, if your up 1 with 2:00 to go, you can lose by 13 in the blink of an eye. Chances are you’d lose by 14 because they’d go for 2 and get that.

    Tyreek Hill should’ve sat down at the 5 yard line……so a penalty would’ve liked hurt Buffalo in that instance.

  17. I think they just let it go since they let the defender pull his jersey for about 5 yards before he caught it.

  18. So are we pretending the Bills didn’t commit any penalties that weren’t called? Offensive holding on the Bills 1st TD, a late hit on Mahomes out of bounds and a hit to the head in the pocket come to mind. Or maybe…juuuuussst maybe….there were penalties committed by both teams that weren’t called.

  19. Love all the haters piling on the Bills, just because they can. The fact is that the officiating has been crap all season and everyone knows it. This is just another example. I don’t think it’s something that should have affected the outcome of the game and I’m glad it didn’t, but come on, the officiating in general has sucked all season.

Leave a Reply

