Sean McDermott: We didn’t execute in final 13 seconds of regulation

Posted by Josh Alper on January 25, 2022, 9:55 AM EST
The Bills took a 36-33 lead over the Chiefs with 13 seconds left in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game in Kansas City, but that proved to be enough time for the Chiefs to tie the game.

After a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit back-to-back passes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce to pick up 44 yards and set up Harrison Butker‘s kick. The Chiefs would win on a touchdown pass to Kelce in overtime.

People outside the organization have suggested the Bills should have forced the Chiefs to burn some time while fielding the kickoff and taken issue with the defensive calls that the Bills had on the two completions at the end of regulation. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said it was disappointing because “we pride ourselves on being detailed” in situations like that, but refused to discuss any of the details he wanted to see handled differently.

“I’m still going to get into specifics on that. It comes down to execution. We didn’t execute,” McDermott said.

Execution suggests issues with on-field performance rather than the calls that were coming from the sideline, but the avoidance of specificity leaves some questions unanswered.McDermott wouldn’t budge from that view when asked about miscommunication possibly being a factor during that stretch.

He did say that the Bills will not “run from it” and will learn from how things played out against the Chiefs. With the next season starting in September, it will be quite some time before anyone will see the results of that effort.

  3. Your number 1 defense didn’t execute most of the game. How does Tyreek Hill go for 195 and Kelce is running free all of those times?

  4. Both teams should have a chance to “execute” or fail to execute” in overtime in a playoff game.Not on the flip of a coin.

  5. Uh-oh. Sounds like McDermott might just be riding talent then not coaching. Whenever a coach busts our the McCarthy style comment about execution it’s always a bad sign that they don’t know why they got it wrong.

  6. Playing soft defense because of the speed of the Chiefs receivers. He was so scared one of them was going to get past them. The timeouts the Bills called before the 2 plays ended up helping the Chiefs more than the Bills.

  7. If Bills had gone for 2 they could’ve put it away. Taking the extra point to make it a 3 point game is playing for overtime.

    You are running from it if you don’t admit the play calling for the Kickoff and the 2 defensive plays were the issue, not the execution. You literally said that coaching was not the problem and blamed the players.

    I have never seen a team “give up” with 13 seconds to go and the lead. Everything played out on defense like the Chiefs needed to score a TD. Also, rushing 4? why? That’s play calling.

    I still can’t believe, after the emphasis on taunting during the regular season, that they let Tyreek Hill’s TD stand after he taunted the defense on the way to the end zone.

  11. As a long-time Bills fan and season ticket holder, I really like how McDermott changed the culture on the team, and how he brings in high character players who have bonded like a family.I also admire him for not throwing any players or coaches “under the bus” regarding that fatal 13 seconds at the end of regulation. However, again as a loyal fan, I would like to get a more complete explanation as to what actually happened. “We didn’t execute” is not enough.

  13. The Bills D was non-existent for much of that game. Andy Reid saw how the Bills lost after a spectacular comeback at the end of the Bucs game with a crossing route wide open in middle field for I think 60 or so yards. So its inexcusable for Hill & Kelce to be open in the middle of the field MULTIPLE times in the last 2 minutes. That’s on Frazier AND the players, period. None of the other D and kickoff mistakes (and there were many) or the coin flip would have mattered.

  14. If you didn’t lose the the 3-14 jags, you would be playing at home. Start with that detail

  15. To me it looked like prevent defense cost us the game. I will never understand why Buffalo plays that crap. Why the safeties were playing 25 years off the ball is mind blowing. Play the defense that got you there.

  16. Some people like to make fun of ST coaches, but this example shows that having a strong ST background can make a big difference. Coach situational awareness can change games.

  18. Neither offense deserved to lose and neither defense deserved to win.

    Any defense with pride would say “We’ll stop ’em!” in that situation. Someone on the Bills just needed to make a play. A batted ball, sack, pick, good tackle, anything. No one did.

    In fact, it was an entire weekend of defenses failing to make plays that could have brought victory.

  19. The entire Bills team learned a painful lesson DONT CELEBRATE BEFORE THE CLOCK TURNS 00:00. The defense and special teams STILL had work to do and got caught up thinking the game was won. They won’t forget that lesson.

  20. #1 Defense failed in the 4th qtr. I could copy and paste comments from after the Bills-NE wildcard game regarding the #2 defense not showing up for a game.
    I’m a Pats fan and expected the Bills D to do better in the end. 19 yd and 25 yd pass plays and a spike all in 9 seconds. Pathetic.

    Imagine the locker room after a coach declared he had so little confidence in his defense he didn’t think they could hold a 3 point for 13 seconds.

  22. Kelce, being wide open on the play to set up the game. Why the heck was the defense protecting the end zone when they needed a field goal?

  23. I’m guessing McDermott was spooked by Hill’s big plays earlier, the punt return and the long catch and run for a TD. So he decided to prevent a return and figured, incorrectly, his D would make 1 play.

  24. Kickoff should have been a no brainer. But I heard 2 great ideas on how D should play in that situation. First, rush zero or one and double all receivers. Mahomes wouldn’t have been able to sit back for long to survey and would have forced a pass into double coverage. Second idea (admittedly less sportsmanlike but legal)–with 8 seconds left, tackle all receivers as they come off the line. 5 yard penalty and only time for one last play, a Hail Mary. I’m sure there are other ideas other than leave Kelce wide open to run straight down the field. That was unbelievable!

  25. As a Pats fan I admit, I wasn’t fully convinced about the Bills last year. The Pats were a depleted squad and the Dolphins were still building under Flores. This year the Bills and Allen showed that they are strong. I feel bad for the long suffering Bills fans. Allowing a score within 13 seconds. That’s got to be a bitter pill to swallow.

  26. There is no question that you have to make someone field that kickoff. That’s not hindsight- I was literally screaming it at my TV and I don’t care about either team.

    You don’t need to squib it, just make sure it doesn’t go into the end zone. Even if they field it at the 5 and take it to the 35, that’s probably 5 seconds off the clock, maybe more.

    When there are 13 seconds left and you have the lead, clock management 101 tells you you do everything you can to waste those seconds. Running a play where the clock literally never starts is an obvious error.

  27. McDermatt has, in a few short years, turned around a sad franchise and developed a winning culture. He now owns the Pats and the AFCE. Going forward, he will own the miscalculations too. Cut the man a little slack. They’ll be back, very soon.

  29. Why do teams insist on playing the prevent defense? Terrible and not kicking the squib kick which would have taken time off the clock.

