Sean McDermott: We have to continue to look at improving team speed

Bills head coach Sean McDermott wasn’t willing to delve into the specifics of what went wrong for the team at the end of regulation in their loss to the Chiefs, but he was a bit more forthcoming when it came to areas he’d like to see the team improve as they head into next season.

McDermott was asked about the speed that the Chiefs have on offense with players like Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, and Mecole Hardman and said suggestions that the Bills need to do more to counter it is “a valid point” as they head into the offseason.

“We’re going to continue to build this as well, and we’re going to continue to address areas of need, and I think not just this year, but evolving with how the game continues to evolve, that we have to continue to evolve with it and try and be out in front of it, all the time,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “So that’s what we have to do and one of the areas that we have to continue to look at — matching team speed on both sides of the ball.”

The Chiefs have been the insurmountable obstacle for the Bills the last two seasons. If they can build up some more speed, next year’s approach may be to run past it rather than trying to vault over it.