Sean Payton: I’d like to do TV, I think I’d be good at it, but I haven’t talked to anyone

Getty Images

As he walks away from his job as head coach of the Saints, Sean Payton is thinking about working in television, but he hasn’t had any job offers.

Payton said any reports that he has talked to anyone about a media job are false, but he would like to try it.

“I don’t know what’s next,” Payton said today. “I read the reports, and understand, I’ve not spoken to anyone from a media outlet relative to doing television or radio. Maybe that opportunity arises, but every time I read something that says, ‘He’s in line for this job,’ I’ll call my agent Don and say, ‘Don have you heard anything?’ He said, ‘I’ve not heard anything.’ I think I’d like to do that. I think I’d be pretty good at it.”

Payton said he’s willing to step from coaching into something he has no experience with.

“Being a little uncomfortable professionally, or from a career standpoint, is OK,” Payton said.

Payton will surely have opportunities for the 2022 season to go from the sideline to your television.