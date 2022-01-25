Sean Payton informs Saints he’s stepping down

Getty Images

With no vacancies yet filled, there’s now another opening in the NFL.

According to multiple reports, Sean Payton informed the Saints on Tuesday that he’s stepping down as the team’s head coach.

Payton, 58, has been with the Saints since 2006, winning Super Bowl XLIV over the Colts. He compiled a 152-89 record in the regular season and a 9-8 record in the postseason.

Reports emerged on Sunday that Payton had not committed to coaching the team in 2022. Owner Gayle Benson admitted she was uncertain about Payton’s future on Monday. And an earlier Tuesday report indicated that Payton had spoken with G.M. Mickey Loomis for “a couple of hours” on Monday.

Now the Saints’ head coach has decided to step down.

While New Orleans could be a potential landing spot for several candidates, one in-house successor could be defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. He has drawn some interest from the Bears this month.