Sean Payton: It sure seems easier to thank everyone and move on your merry way

Getty Images

Sean Payton has stepped down as the Saints head coach and has started addressing the media on the move.

Payton opened the press conference by explaining that he’d met with team owner Gayle Benson and General Manager Mickey Loomis — which he termed a “tough” meeting — last week before taking some time to think about what he would do. And he came to the conclusion that it was time to step away.

“It is a big decision and it certainly affects a lot of people,” Payton said. “It’s not often you as a coach have that opportunity to possibly leave. And it was something that certainly, I hadn’t really thought about over the years. We coach, we coach, we coach and at some point, they tell you to leave. And as difficult as being fired is, it sure seems easier to thank everyone and move on your merry way.”

Payton finishes his 15-year Saints tenure at 152-89 in the regular season and 9-8 in the postseason.

Payton noted he may coach again, but it’s not at the front of his mind right now.