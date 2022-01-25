Sean Payton: My plans are not to be coaching in 2022

January 25, 2022
After reports emerged that Sean Payton would be stepping down as the Saints’ head coach, speculation immediately began as to whether Payton could land with another team — particularly the Cowboys.

At least for now, that doesn’t seem like it’s going to be the case.

Payton said he’s not retiring — “We’re not writing an obituary,” he said — and left the door open to coaching again in the future. But he doesn’t plan to get back into it immediately.

“There are going to be… I can’t control… I felt like 10 years went by and we talked about the other team for a lot. And I get it, I understand it,” Payton said, referring to the speculation. “But, no, my plans are not to be coaching in 2022. And that’s just how I feel.”

But after that? Depending on what Payton ends up doing this season and how much he does or doesn’t enjoy it, Payton could be back on a sideline somewhere in 2023.

  1. He just needs a break. Nothing wrong with taking an extended vacation and he’s in the position where he can afford it.

  5. Yep, he realized without Brees this isn’t going to be easy so it’s time to cut & run.

  6. Coaching got a lot more difficult without Brees around, and with that I am sure his stress raised as well. I personally am never a fan of the whole “leave” for a while and then go back to work thing, but if that is what he wants to do, and teams will take him back then so be it. But I look at coaches like Belichick who regardless always stay around, puts in the crazy hours and keeps going. To me, coaches that leave and take a year or two off to do TV or whatever and then come back don’t have a thick skin. That’s why I have a HUGE respect for Cowher. He easily could have kept coaching, went through years of being in talks, but stuck to his guts.

  7. You have to feel for McCarthy because this will be his last year in Dallas no matter how well he does because Jerry wants Payton back in Dallas.

  8. Smart move. Few remember the risk the Saints took on a previously damaged Drew Brees. There was nothing sure he’d even be good after the injury.

  11. With the Panthers making decisions that seem to be pointing to them conceding next season already and now the Saints losing their main asset, The Bucs and Falcons just got a much clearer path to the NFC south crown next season..

  13. The Saints were 9-8 this year with multiple subpar options at QB. If the Saints could land an average QB there’s no reason a quality coach like Payton couldn’t lead them to the playoffs especially if Brady leaves TB.

  14. Pretty hard to win a Superbowl without a hall of fame QB … as most coaches find out ( looking at you Bill B !! )

  16. Anyone who watched the John Madden biography understands.
    This becomes your life. It eats everything and wears on you. You sometimes need to step away and recharge, and be a husband and father again.
    Rest up and heal up, Sean. You are good enough that the NFL will be there for you if you want to come back.

  23. Cowher stepped away after 15 years and is still respected. Payton will be too. If he finds a great analyst job, don’t be surprised if he doesn’t come back.

  24. One week later…

    “When I said that I was not planning to coach in 2022 I meant it… but I didn’t know that the Cowboys job was going to be available… wink, wink. Plans change based on the information available… wink, wink. I’m honored to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys…”

    Sean Payton (probably)

  25. He’s had a good run. But I always wonder why McCarthy got so much flack in GB for only winning one title while nobody ever mentions Payton having basically the same situation: HOF QB, long tenure, early playoff exists, high win %, and only 1 Super Bowl.

  30. Andy Reid should’ve done this a long time ago. Maybe he could’ve been a better influence on his kids.

