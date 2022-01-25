Sean Payton nearly became Cowboys coach in 2019; could it happen now?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 25, 2022, 3:05 PM EST
With Sean Payton stepping down as head coach of the Saints after 16 years on the job, his next move will become an issue of major intrigue and curiosity. There’s a sense he could land in television for a year or two, perhaps before returning to the NFL.

Or maybe he could simply resurface with a new team. Maybe sooner than later.

He has been linked to the Cowboys on various occasions in the past. He worked there as offensive coordinator under Bill Parcells, before getting the New Orleans job in 2006. Not long ago, Payton nearly became the head coach of the Cowboys.

He has been linked to the Cowboys on various occasions in the past. He worked there as offensive coordinator under Bill Parcells, before getting the New Orleans job in 2006. Not long ago, Payton nearly became the head coach of the Cowboys.

The year was 2019. The month, January. The Cowboys had won 10 of 16 games, along with a wild-card contest against the Seahawks. They lost to the Rams in the divisional round, 30-22. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones contemplated an upgrade from coach Jason Garrett to Sean Payton. Jones wanted to pull the trigger. Payton did, too.

Things unfolded quickly. The Saints had played in the NFC Championship, losing to the Rams on January 20. That week, Jones quietly made his move.

It was a delicate situation, for various reasons. First, the Cowboys had a coach. Jones wouldn’t have fired Garrett unless he knew he could have gotten Payton. Second, league rules (specifically, the Rooney Rule) require a diverse and inclusive search. Third, Jones had to ultimately know that, after going through the motions of a search, he’d be able to get Payton.

So a deal was worked out, behind the scenes. The Saints would have allowed the Cowboys to hire Payton. The Cowboys would have compensated the Saints for the rights to Payton’s contract. And Payton would have signed a new contract with the Cowboys.

It was ready to go. It was happening. It was locked, and it was loaded. Then came Monday, January 28. On that day, New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis announced he would not sign another contract with the team, and he requested a trade. (In July, the Pelicans traded him to the Lakers.)

Gayle Benson owns both the Pelicans and the Saints. Saints G.M. Mickey Loomis was, as of January 2019, the executive vice president of basketball operations with the Pelicans. Once Davis made clear his intention to leave New Orleans, Loomis told Payton that Loomis couldn’t be the common thread between a pair of such high-profile Louisiana departures.

That ended it, just like that. The Saints were no longer interested in essentially trading Payton to the Cowboys. In September, Payton signed a new contract. That deal has three years left on it.

And, yes, Jones could once again fire up the behind-the-scenes engine in an effort to land Payton. It would be the same drill as three years ago, however. This time, an unexpected Pelicans-related complication wouldn’t get in the way.

If not now, then maybe 2023. Or 2024. Regardless, the Cowboys have a talented team. And Payton is keenly aware of the fact that no coach in NFL history has won a Super Bowl with two different franchises.

So there’s the story, courtesy of Playmakers. If that leaves you wanting the rest of the pie, well, dig in.

30 responses to “Sean Payton nearly became Cowboys coach in 2019; could it happen now?

  1. Same guys. Over the coaching hill behind the coaching curve.

    Mike McCarthy 153–101–2 (.602).

    Sean Payton 161–97 (.624).

    Both came on in 2006.
    Both one superbowl with hof qbs.
    Both had a handful of aweful seasons.
    Pretty much the same coaches…whats the point for swapping like for like?

  4. If the Cowboys have any potential whatsoever to sign him, they have to. It would be their best hire since Johnson and would suddenly provide them with a huge amount of everything they’ve been lacking since Johnson left.

    I personally don’t think that Prescott and Elliott have what it takes to win it all. But if anyone can maximize the potential of this current bunch, it’s probably Payton.

  8. Most NFL coaches are great coaches, and Payton seems like a great coach, but he’s no better than a guy like Matt Nagy. Give Nagy Drew Brees and see what he can do. McCarthy won a super bowl with a first ballot HOFer, too. They’re all great coaches, they just win super bowls when they have great QB’s. For that matter, Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer won with a HOF QB. We made fun of Switzer, but he was able to do everything Jimmy did.

  10. Dirtbag move though. Escape cap hell in NO by stealing another coach’s job. How low can you go.

  11. When you have an overpaid and highly mediocre roster, doesn’t matter who is coaching. Cowboys are regular season quality with zero heart for the playoffs

  12. Not taking any time off – he’s the Cowboys next coach. McCarthy is probably packing his office up right now.

  15. If Payton comes to Cowboys, will Zimmer come to be DC? That would be interesting, the Parcells boys reunited.

  17. Won’t happen. Would sure be interesting though. Wouldn’t take Jerry to long to annoy Payton with his meddling and insistence on real easing a players medical status. Dr. Jones always thinks he knows what’s best for the players.

  18. Maybe he does TV for 3 years, then Belichick retires, and then Payton takes over in NE?

  20. Tonight will be a late work at the Cowboy’s HQ. Jerry tried to get Payton before, but it didn’t work out. Now Payton is out there to be picked up, Jerry can not and will not let him get away again.

  21. Cowboys give up 2 first and a second. A first for Payton and a first and second for Hill and his stupid contract.

  22. Why would Payton go there unless Jones gives up the power? Payton will ruin his legacy because Jerrah thinks he’s a GM.

  23. Payton will be the head coach in 2022 or 2023, depending on if he takes a year away. Jerry also recently said he regrets not giving Chan Gaily 3 years, so McCarthy might get one more year.

  25. Gonna be a late night at The Star. The Jones family is with their lawyers talking McCarthy buyout and drafting up a contract for Sean Payton. Wouldn’t surprise me if McCarthy’s agent is already talking to the Vikings at this moment.

  28. Interesting. NOLA was Payton’s second choice when he took the job in 2006. He interviewed for and wanted the job in Green Bay, but McCarthy got it instead. I wonder if Payton would feel any satisfaction in taking the job McCarthy has now.

  29. ESPN just reported that Payton is stepping away from the Saints. Question is, does he want to work for Jerry Jones?

  30. Doesn’t have the backbone to stick around through the lean years and rebuild the franchise whose demise he was culpable in. Further proof that Brees made Payton look way smarter than he really is. He’ll end up with the classless Cowboys…they deserve each other.

