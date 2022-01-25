Todd Bowles will meet with Raiders on Thursday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers could lose both coordinators as well as their quarterback.

While Tom Brady mulls his future, Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich are trying to advance their careers.

Leftwich, the team’s offensive coordinator, was in Jacksonville meeting with the Jaguars on Tuesday.

Bowles, the team’s defensive coordinator, will meet with the Raiders in Las Vegas on Thursday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Review-Journal reports.

Bowles, 58, was head coach of the Jets from 2015-18. He also served as the interim head coach of the Dolphins in 2011. His record is 26-41.

Bowles has met virtually with the Jaguars, Vikings and Bears to discuss their head coaching vacancies.

He is the fourth known candidate for the Raiders’ job. Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo met with the team on Tuesday, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will interview after the NFC Championship Game. The Raiders also have talked to interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who is a candidate for the job after leading the team to the postseason.

The Raiders continue interviews for a new General Manager to replace Mike Mayock, with Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Bengals scout Trey Brown, Raiders director of player personnel Dwayne Joseph and Colts assistant General Manager Ed Dodds the known candidates, per Bonsignore.