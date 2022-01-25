Tom Brady: I understand the interest in my future, but right now only gratitude is on my mind

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might retire.

Or he could keep playing next season.

Brady, 44, has a big decision to make after the Buccaneers fell to the Rams on Sunday and ended their hopes of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

But he hasn’t made any sort of decision yet. Instead, the seven-time Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to share a lengthy post of gratitude — while acknowledging the possibility that he may have played his last game.

“I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long,” Brady wrote. “This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much.

“I always want to win, I think that’s pretty apparent by now, but that doesn’t mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did. There’s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you’re surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them. I’ll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I’ll never take for granted. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!”

Brady finished his 22nd season leading the league with 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns, and a league-record 485 completions.

With his win in the wild card round, Brady now carries a 35-12 career postseason record.