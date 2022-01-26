Aaron Rodgers is the PFWA MVP

Getty Images

The woke mob apparently has not infiltrated the Pro Football Writers of America.

The PFWA has named Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers the 2021 MVP.

Rodgers has from time to time blamed the media for whatever it is that he happens to be complaining about at any given time. He primarily believes fans and media hold a grudge against him because of his vaccination status.

The fact that Rodgers has won the MVP award bestowed by a group of football writers debunks his theory.

Because many of the Associated Press voters also belong to the PFWA, this outcome makes it even more likely that he’ll win the official AP MVP award next month.

He becomes the fifth back-to-back PWFA MVP. He has won the award four times.

Voting details were not announced. Other likely finalists were Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, the PFWA offensive player of the year.