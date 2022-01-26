Anthony Levine retires after 10 years with Ravens

Getty Images

Safety Anthony Levine has been a fixture on the Ravens special teams units for the last decade, but he won’t be back for an 11th season with the team.

Levine announced his retirement on Wednesday. He joined the Ravens in 2012 after spending a couple of years on the Packers practice squad and became a fixture on special teams the next year. He appeared in 146 regular season games and six postseason games during his time with the team.

“Anthony is a forever Raven, as selfless as they come,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “We wish him the very best in his retirement as a player and can’t wait to see what challenges he takes on next.”

Levine retires with 149 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries over the course of his career.