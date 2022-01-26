Baker Mayfield says he’s getting off social media for the foreseeable future

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be rehabbing after left shoulder surgery while getting ready for the 2022 season and he says he won’t be letting social media get in the way of that work.

In a post to Instagram, Mayfield wrote that he is “getting off all social media for the foreseeable future” because he wants to do “what’s best to focus” on himself and his family. He added that it is “time to get right” before directing any business or marketing inquiries to another account.

Mayfield called social media “toxic” in another post last weekend and he discussed getting death threats over those platforms during the regular season. His wife had revealed those death threats via social media and she’s also used it to offer support for her husband as well as critiques of teammates during the 2021 season.

The quarterback has also engaged in social media back and forths with media members in the past and keeping away from it this offseason will allow him to avoid anyone sharing opinions about his future with the Browns that he might find objectionable.