Bengals DC Lou Anarumo: We’ve got to make the Chiefs kick field goals

When the Bengals and Chiefs played in Week 17, Kansas City scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives in the first half to build a 28-17 halftime lead.

But Cincinnati played strong complementary football in the second half, as the Chiefs had just three possessions the rest of the way. They punted twice and settled for a field goal in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing 34-31.

Still, just because certain things worked in the first matchup for Cincinnati doesn’t mean they’ll have the same result in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo compared playing Kansas City again to playing a divisional opponent.

“You get a chance to have a feel for, ‘Hey, this is what these guys are really all about,’ as opposed to a team you don’t play once every four years or so,” Anarumo said this week, via Jake Rice of the team’s website. “So we have that going. I think that’s the biggest thing. They know us, we know them, and then see what worked, what didn’t work in the first game and kind of, have some change up as we go into it.

“We cannot allow touchdowns. We’ve got to make them kick field goals.”

Anarumo acknowledged that when a team has an explosive offense, you’re going to give up some yards. But the key is to prevent those plays from hurting you on the scoreboard.

“You want to do a great job in limiting yards, but at the end of the day, limit the points, win the game,” Anarumo said. How do you do that? You do that by playing great red zone defense, taking possessions away from them on takeaways. We have to do that this weekend to give us a chance to be successful.”

The Bengals have allowed 19 and 16 points to the Raiders and Titans, respectively, in two postseason wins. If they can similarly keep Kansas City to under 20 points on Sunday, that would put the Bengals in a strong position to continue this postseason run.