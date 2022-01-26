Brandon Beane “sick to my stomach” over loss to Chiefs

Getty Images

It’s been a few days, but emotions still appear to be raw in Buffalo after the Bills fell to the Chiefs in the divisional round on Sunday.

In his Wednesday end-of-season press conference, G.M. Brandon Beane told reporters that he wanted to hug all the Bills fans who came to greet the team as it arrived at the airport. He also noted he was “sick to my stomach” about the loss.

“I’m sorry we didn’t get it done,” Beane said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “We’re all hurting. I’m sorry.”

Beane added that he’s yet to watch the game back.

“I haven’t slept much,” Beane said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. “I can’t watch it right now. I’m not in a good spot.

“There’s a lot of pain in this city, and there’s a lot of pain in that building over there.”

The G.M. noted there was nothing he could say that would fix what happened in the last 13 seconds of regulation that allowed the Chiefs to tie the game and send it to overtime.

The Bills spent much of the 2021 offseason looking to improve their team to take down Kansas City. While it worked out in the regular season, Buffalo still has some work to do to get it done in the postseason to play for a Super Bowl.