Brandon Brooks announces his retirement

Eagles guard Brandon Brooks is walking away from football.

Brooks announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning. The move comes after Brooks missed all of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles and all but two games of the 2021 season due to a pectoral injury.

The Texans made Brooks a third-round pick in 2012 and he moved to the Eagles as a free agent in 2016. He made three straight Pro Bowls after the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons with the 2019 trip coming after Brooks recovered from another torn Achilles in the 2018 playoffs. Brooks was also a starter on the Super Bowl LII champions.

Brooks’ announcement was preceded by word that he restructured his contract in a way that will reduce his cap number by $12 million for the coming season. For that to take effect, Brooks’ retirement will likely become official after June 1.