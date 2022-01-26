Brian O’Neill replaces Tristan Wirfs in Pro Bowl

Getty Images

The Vikings will have another representative in Las Vegas next weekend.

Offensive tackle Brian O'Neill is replacing Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs for the Pro Bowl.

Wirfs suffered an ankle injury during Tampa Bay’s wild card victory over the Eagles.

In his fourth full season, O’Neill started all 17 games for Minnesota at right tackle and played every offensive snap for the club this year. He signed a five-year, $92.5 million extension just before the start of the regular season.

The Vikings now have four Pro Bowl players, as O’Neill joins running back Dalvin Cook, receiver Justin Jefferson, and safety Harrison Smith.