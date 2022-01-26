Chiefs fans donate $255,000 to Buffalo children’s hospital as show of respect

Getty Images

Chiefs fans not only have big voices, they also have big hearts.

Taking a page out of Bills Mafia’s playbook, Chiefs Kingdom is donating money to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo as a show of respect to Josh Allen and the Bills. As of Wednesday night, fans had contributed more than $255,000.

Donations began arriving at the hospital on Tuesday in increments of $13, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. It took the Chiefs only 13 seconds to drive 44 yards for a game-tying field goal on the final play of regulation in the divisional-round game. The Chiefs won 42-36 on the first drive of overtime.

The idea was hatched by a Chiefs Kingdom Facebook group, which originally suggested the $13 increments go to Patrick Mahomes‘ charitable organization, the 15 and Mahomeis Foundation. But someone brought up Bills fans’ tradition of giving back not only to their own players’ charities of choice but to charities of opposing players.

Last year, Bills fans donated $1.1 million, in $17 increments, to Oishei Children’s Hospital in memory of Allen’s grandmother. It was enough money to fund the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing and the Patricia Allen Fund to benefit the critical care team and provide support for equipment, training, education and programs.

Bills fans previously have donated to Andy Dalton‘s foundation, a food bank in Tre'Davious White‘s hometown and Lamar Jackson’s foundation.

Here is where you can donate to Oishei Children’s Hospital.