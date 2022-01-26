Darrel Williams, Rashad Fenton fully participate in practice

Getty Images

Running back Darrel Williams and cornerback Rashad Fenton both sat out of the Chiefs’ divisional round win over the Bills, but they appear to be on the right track to play in the AFC Championship Game.

Both players were full participants in practice on Thursday. Williams has a toe injury and was limited to eight plays in the team’s first playoff game. Fenton has missed both postseason wins with a back injury.

As Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in his press conference, safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) was the only player who didn’t practice at all. It turned out that Mathieu was the only player who turned in less than a full practice.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (hip), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (elbow), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (back), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee), and cornerback Charvarius Ward (neck) were the other players who landed on the report as full participants.