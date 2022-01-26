David Bakhtiari details struggles with returning to field due to knee issues

Getty Images

Left tackle David Bakhtiari tried extremely hard to get back into the lineup as the playoffs approached for the Green Bay Packers.

He played 27 snaps in the team’s regular season finale against the Detroit Lions with hopes of pushing through his lingering his knee issues. Ultimately, the ongoing problems with his surgically-repaired knee kept him from playing in the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.

In an extensive interview on the subject with Aaron Nagler of CheeseheadTV.com, Bakhtiari detailed the struggles he’s faced as he tried to get back from last year’s torn ACL.

Bakhtiari said the initial injury went beyond just a torn ACL with additional damage to his meniscus as well. As he worked back into practice, Bakhtiari kept experiencing fluid buildup on his knee that required drainage multiple times. Eventually, they found additional cartilage damage in his knee that required a second surgery in November.

“That’s the toughest thing, the one answer you don’t want to hear is the one you get: Don’t play football. That sucks,” Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari said his knee improved to where it was feeling the best it had been. However, he was still experiencing fluid buildup in his knee. Then after playing in the Lions game, it became clear it was still not going to subside enough for him to be able to contribute.

“Four or five days after the Detroit game, we end up pulling 88 ccs (of fluid) out. I’m like “This is a f—ing nightmare. This thing won’t end,” Bakhtiari said.

“People don’t understand the fluid thing. Talk to any nurse or doctor. I had one nurse tell me ‘That’s the most fluid I’ve ever pulled out of someone’s knee.’ and I’m like ‘Thank you?’”

Bakhtiari said there isn’t any concern about the structural parts of his knee at this point. He just needs to take the time off needed for his knee to fully heal so the inflammation and fluid can subside.