Deebo Samuel not on injury report; Jeff Wilson did not practice

Getty Images

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel took a helmet to the side of the leg in Saturday’s victory over the Packers.

He still played 37 of 54 offensive snaps and had 13 touches for 83 yards and, despite being “sore” on Monday, Samuel is not on the practice report.

The 49ers’ practice report was as coach Kyle Shanahan said it would be before practice aside from running back Jeff Wilson (ankle). Wilson did not practice after being expected to get limited work.

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa (not injury related/rest), center Alex Mack (not injury related/rest), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) did not practice.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) had a limited practice.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) had a full practice and no longer is listed with a shoulder injury.