Former Cardinals quarterback Tim Van Galder dies at 77

USA TODAY Sports

Former St. Louis Cardinals quarterback Tim Van Galder died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer, Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Van Galder was 77.

The Cardinals drafted Van Galder in the sixth round of the 1966 draft out of Iowa State.

Van Galder spent most of his NFL career on the taxi squad behind Charley Johnson, Jim Hart and Gary Cuozzo. His only action came in 1972 when he started five games.

The Cardinals went 1-3-1 with Van Gelder as their quarterback in a 4-9-1 season under coach Bob Hollway. Van Gelder threw for 434 yards with one touchdown and seven interceptions.

The Cardinals cut Van Gelder after the season, and he had brief stints with the Bengals and Jets in 1973 before retiring.

Van Gelder then joined KMOV in St. Louis and became a popular local television sportscaster. He came to be known as TVG in St. Louis.

Van Gelder later worked at KPLR and in sports talk radio before moving into the bar business and selling home siding.