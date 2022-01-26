Giants complete interview with Patrick Graham

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants interviewed their defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Patrick Graham on Wednesday. He was the fifth candidate to interview for the job, the first from in-house.

Graham, 43, has spent the past two seasons in his current role.

He was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2019.

Graham began his coaching career with seven years in New England before going to the Giants as defensive line coach in 2016. He spent 2018 in Green Bay as linebackers coach and run game coordinator before heading to Miami.

The Steelers are interested in Graham for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

The other candidates who have spoken to the Giants are: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who had a second, in-person interview Tuesday; Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who visited team headquarters Monday; and defensive coordinators Leslie Frazier of Buffalo and Lou Anarumo of Cincinnati, who were interviewed via teleconference. Anarumo was the Giants’ defensive backs coach in 2018.

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is scheduled to interview at the team’s facility Thursday, while Frazier will have an in-person meeting with club officials on Friday.